Gold (2016) - Movie DetailsDrama
120 min.
Release Date
December 25, 2016 (Limited)
January 27, 2017
January 27, 2017
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout and some sexuality/nudity
"Gold" is the epic tale of one man’s pursuit of the American dream, to discover gold. Starring Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey ("Interstellar," "Dallas Buyers Club," "The Wolf of Wall Street") as Kenny Wells, a modern day prospector desperate for a lucky break, he teams up with a similarly eager geologist and sets off on an amazing journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. Getting the gold was hard, but keeping it would... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
A poor man’s The Wolf of Wall Street, the Matthew McConaughey-starring Gold is a lackluster drama that relies heavily on uglifying the Oscar-winning actor. Boasting a receding hairline and large gut, McConaughey seems to relish the opportunity given to him--the opportunity is unfortunately fool’s gold. Full movie review »