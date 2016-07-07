Goldstone movie poster
Goldstone (2016) - Movie Details

Crime Suspense
110 min.
Release Date
July 7, 2016
Director
Ivan Sen
Writer
Ivan Sen
Cast
Aaron Pedersen, Alex Russell, Jacki Weaver, David Wenham, David Gulpilil
Studio
Lightyear Entertainment
Running Time
110 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Rugged Indigenous detective Jay Swan (Aaron Pedersen, Mystery Road) returns for a new round of Outback noir, this time investigating the disappearance of a Chinese migrant worker from a frontier mining town.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Beautiful and engrossing, Goldstone is classic noir set against the dusty backdrop of the Australian Outback. A selection at the 2017 Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF), the thriller features a strong cast of characters and intense bursts of violence, even if its plot is ultimately less sophisticated than you’d hope. Full movie review »
