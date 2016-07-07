Rugged Indigenous detective Jay Swan (Aaron Pedersen, Mystery Road) returns for a new round of Outback noir, this time investigating the disappearance of a Chinese migrant worker from a frontier mining town.... Full synopsis »

Beautiful and engrossing,is classic noir set against the dusty backdrop of the Australian Outback. A selection at the 2017 Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF), the thriller features a strong cast of characters and intense bursts of violence, even if its plot is ultimately less sophisticated than you’d hope.