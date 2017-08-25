Release Date
August 25, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
November 21, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, violence, drug use and sexual content
After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City's underworld in an increasingly desperate-and dangerous-attempt to get his brother out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Constantine finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Back when Twilight was a thing, I, along with many other people, questioned why the hell Robert Pattinson was in the movie business at all—the guy couldn’t act. Or was it that the writing and direction of those popular films were just so bad that he didn’t have a chance? Full movie review »