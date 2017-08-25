Good Time movie poster
A-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Good Time
Good Time movie poster

Good Time (2017) - Movie Details

Suspense Drama Crime
101 min.
Release Date
August 25, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
November 21, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Writer
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
Cast
Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barkhad Abdi, Buddy Duress
Studio
A24
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout, violence, drug use and sexual content

After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Constantine Nikas (Robert Pattinson) embarks on a twisted odyssey through New York City's underworld in an increasingly desperate-and dangerous-attempt to get his brother out of jail. Over the course of one adrenalized night, Constantine finds himself on a mad descent into violence and mayhem as he races against the clock to save his brother and himself, knowing their lives hang in the balance.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Back when Twilight was a thing, I, along with many other people, questioned why the hell Robert Pattinson was in the movie business at all—the guy couldn’t act. Or was it that the writing and direction of those popular films were just so bad that he didn’t have a chance? Full movie review »
