Gook (2017) - Movie Details
95 min.
Release Date
August 18, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
95 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In 1992, two Korean-American brothers and director running a shoe store in South Central Los Angeles share a friendship with an 11-year-old black girl who likes hanging out with them. As news of the verdict in the beating case filters down during the day, their livelihood is upended when riots break out and everything they've built in the community is threatened by violence and looting.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
