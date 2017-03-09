NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Gringo (2017) - Movie Details

Comedy Crime Drama
Release Date
March 9, 2017
Director
Nash Edgerton
Writer
Anthony Tambakis, Matthew Stone
Cast
Joel Edgerton, David Oyelowo, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, Sharlto Copley
Studio
STXfilms
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Combining dark comedy with dramatic intrigue, Gringo joyrides across the border into Mexico, where all is not as it seems for mild-mannered American businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo). Crossing the line from citizen to criminal, Harold tangles with duplicitous business partners, Mexican drug lords, international mercenaries, and the DEA. As he attempts to survive in one of the most dangerous places on earth, the question lingers: is this ordinary man in way over his head,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Alien: Covenant' Review: 'Alien: Covenant'
Watch the Final 'The Mummy' Trailer Watch the Final 'The Mummy' Trailer
Review: 'Snatched' Sort-of Funny, Sort-of Lame Review: 'Snatched' Sort-of Funny, Sort-of Lame
'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Gives Zero F**ks 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Gives Zero F**ks