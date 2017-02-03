Growing Up Smith movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments
Growing Up Smith movie poster

Growing Up Smith (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Comedy
102 min.
Release Date
February 3, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
June 13, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Frank Lotito
Writer
Gregory Scott Houghton
Cast
Jason Lee, Anjul Nigam, Brighton Sharbino, Hilarie Burton, Roni Akurati, Poorna Jagannathan
Studio
Good Deed Entertainment
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some language and brief drug use

Growing Up Smith is the feel-good, coming-of-age story of Smith, a 10-year-old boy from India growing up in Small Town, America in 1979. As the boy's family tries to straddle the line between embracing the American Dream and persevering their Indian heritage, Smith sneaks out for a taste of Kentucky Fried Chicken, dons a "Saturday Night Fever" costume, and contends with his parents as they send him to school with a yellow squash instead of... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Ghost in the Shell' Review: 'Ghost in the Shell'
New 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer New 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Trailer
The New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer is Here The New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer is Here
New 'Justice League' Trailer New 'Justice League' Trailer