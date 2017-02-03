Release Date
February 3, 2017 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
June 13, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some language and brief drug use
Growing Up Smith is the feel-good, coming-of-age story of Smith, a 10-year-old boy from India growing up in Small Town, America in 1979. As the boy's family tries to straddle the line between embracing the American Dream and persevering their Indian heritage, Smith sneaks out for a taste of Kentucky Fried Chicken, dons a "Saturday Night Fever" costume, and contends with his parents as they send him to school with a yellow squash instead of... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.