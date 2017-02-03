Growing Up Smith is the feel-good, coming-of-age story of Smith, a 10-year-old boy from India growing up in Small Town, America in 1979. As the boy's family tries to straddle the line between embracing the American Dream and persevering their Indian heritage, Smith sneaks out for a taste of Kentucky Fried Chicken, dons a "Saturday Night Fever" costume, and contends with his parents as they send him to school with a yellow squash instead of... Full synopsis »