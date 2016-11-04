Release Date
November 4, 2016
DVD Release Date
February 21, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Cast
Studio
Running Time
131 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for intense prolonged realistically graphic sequences of war violence including grisly bloody images
The amazing true life story of Desmond Doss, the first conscientious objector ever to be awarded the Medal of Honor. A 7th Day Adventist who believed WWII was a just cause- even though killing was not- Doss was the only American soldier to serve on the front lines without a weapon, and single-handedly saved the lives of 75 men.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Blood splatters, bodies are ripped in two and intestines fly in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge, and yet the movie is oddly about a man who decried violence and was so resolute that he refused to even touch a weapon--even when going to battle in Okinawa. Though flawed, Hacksaw Ridge is an enjoyable, old-school war movie splashed with a dose of modern sentiment (and gore). Full movie review »