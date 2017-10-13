NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Half to Death (2017) - Movie Details

Horror
Release Date
October 13, 2017
Director
Christopher B. Landon
Writer
Christopher B. Landon
Cast
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In this mystery thriller, Theresa aka Tree is the queen bee of her sorority, controlling those around her without ever getting too close. Things seem right on track… until she’s suddenly murdered. Somehow Tree wakes up the next morning only to find out that it’s not the next morning, it’s the day she was murdered…again. Forced to relive the same day over and over again until she figures out who is trying to kill her... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Snatched' Sort-of Funny, Sort-of Lame Review: 'Snatched' Sort-of Funny, Sort-of Lame
'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Gives Zero F**ks 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Gives Zero F**ks
We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations We Ranked All 43 Marvel Movie Adaptations
Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Watch the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer