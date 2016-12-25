Hidden Figures (2016) - Movie Details
127 min.
Release Date
December 25, 2016 (Limited)
January 6, 2017
January 6, 2017
DVD Release Date
April 11, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
127 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic elements and some language
"Hidden Figures" is the incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)—brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
It’s Trump’s world now, which makes it all the more wonderful that one of the more enjoyable movies of the year is about three intelligent black woman who rise through the ranks at the predominantly white and male NASA in the 1960’s. Hidden Figures stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe—oh, and less-black Kevin Costner and Kirsten Dunst. Full movie review »