"Hidden Figures" is the incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)—brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines... Full synopsis »

It’s Trump’s world now, which makes it all the more wonderful that one of the more enjoyable movies of the year is about three intelligent black woman who rise through the ranks at the predominantly white and male NASA in the 1960’s.stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe—oh, and less-black Kevin Costner and Kirsten Dunst.