Hidden Figures movie poster
B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Hidden Figures
Hidden Figures movie poster

Hidden Figures (2016) - Movie Details

Drama
127 min.
Release Date
December 25, 2016 (Limited)
January 6, 2017
DVD Release Date
April 11, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Theodore Melfi
Writer
Alison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi
Cast
Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, Glen Powell
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
127 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for thematic elements and some language

"Hidden Figures" is the incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)—brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

It’s Trump’s world now, which makes it all the more wonderful that one of the more enjoyable movies of the year is about three intelligent black woman who rise through the ranks at the predominantly white and male NASA in the 1960’s. Hidden Figures stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe—oh, and less-black Kevin Costner and Kirsten Dunst. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

B+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need
Watch the New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Watch the New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer
On Blu-ray: 'Doctor Strange' Different But the Same On Blu-ray: 'Doctor Strange' Different But the Same
The 10 Best Movies of 2016 The 10 Best Movies of 2016