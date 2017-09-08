HOME AGAIN is the story of a recently separated mother of two (Witherspoon) whose new life in Los Angeles is overturned when she decides to take in three young, charismatic guys (played by Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff and Jon Rudnitsky) who become part of her unconventional family. Along with Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander (A Most Violent Year), Nat Wolff (Paper Towns, The Fault in Our Stars) and Jon Rudnitsky (upcoming Relatively Happy), the film... Full synopsis »