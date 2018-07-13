NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

Hotel Transylvania 3 (2018) - Movie Details

Animated Family
Release Date
July 13, 2018
Director
Genndy Tartakovsky
Writer
Genndy Tartakovsky, Michael McCullers
Cast
Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Fran Drescher, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Mel Brooks
Studio
Sony Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. The rest of Drac's Pack cannot resist going along and once they leave port, romance zings Drac when he meets the mysterious ship captain Ericka. Now it's Mavis' turn to play the overprotective parent, keeping her dad and Ericka apart. Little do they know that his "too good... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Snowman' Sucks Yellow Snow Review: 'The Snowman' Sucks Yellow Snow
Review: 'Only the Brave' Delivers the Heat Review: 'Only the Brave' Delivers the Heat
The 10 Best Michael Fassbender Movies The 10 Best Michael Fassbender Movies
An Interview with Jenny Slate An Interview with Jenny Slate