The House with a Clock in its Walls (2018) - Movie Details

Fantasy Horror
Release Date
September 21, 2018
Director
Eli Roth
Writer
Eric Kripke
Cast
Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kyle MacLachlan
Studio
Universal Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, Jack Black and two-time Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett star in The House with a Clock in Its Walls, from Amblin Entertainment. The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town's sleepy façade jolts...

MOVIE PHOTOS

