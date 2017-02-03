I Am Not Your Negro movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
I Am Not Your Negro movie poster

I Am Not Your Negro (2017) - Movie Details

Documentary
Release Date
February 3, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Raol Peck
Writer
NA
Cast
NA
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for disturbing violent images, thematic material, language and brief nudity

In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, Remember This House. The book was to be a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and successive assassinations of three of his close friends—Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr.

At the time of Baldwin’s death in 1987, he left behind only thirty completed pages of this manuscript.

Now, in his incendiary new documentary, master filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Hidden Figures' a Crowd-Pleaser Review: 'Hidden Figures' a Crowd-Pleaser
'Silence': The Scorsese Movie People Will Hate 'Silence': The Scorsese Movie People Will Hate
The 15 Most Disappointing Movies of 2016 The 15 Most Disappointing Movies of 2016
The 33 Movies to See in 2017 The 33 Movies to See in 2017