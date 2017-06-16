I, Daniel Blake

Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the latest from legendary director Ken Loach is a gripping, human tale about the impact one man can make. Gruff but goodhearted, Daniel Blake (Dave Johns) is a man out of time: a widowed woodworker who's never owned a computer, he lives according to his own common sense moral code. But after a heart attack leaves him unable to work and the state welfare... Full synopsis »