I, Daniel Blake (2016) - Movie Details
100 min.
June 16, 2017 (Limited)
100 minutes
Rated R for language
Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the latest from legendary director Ken Loach is a gripping, human tale about the impact one man can make. Gruff but goodhearted, Daniel Blake (Dave Johns) is a man out of time: a widowed woodworker who's never owned a computer, he lives according to his own common sense moral code. But after a heart attack leaves him unable to work and the state welfare... Full synopsis »
Bureaucracy is wonderful, isn’t it? I, Daniel Blake, which won Best British Film at the 2016 BAFTAs, follows an elderly construction worker who, after suffering a heart attack, is unable to return to work—but his lack of education and computer skills leaves him stuck and penniless in the complicated web of unemployment forms, processes and review. Full movie review »