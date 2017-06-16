I, Daniel Blake movie poster
I, Daniel Blake
I, Daniel Blake movie poster

I, Daniel Blake (2016) - Movie Details

Drama
100 min.
Release Date
June 16, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Ken Loach
Writer
Paul Laverty
Cast
Dave Johns, Hayley Squires, Sharon Percy
Studio
Sundance Selects
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language

Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the latest from legendary director Ken Loach is a gripping, human tale about the impact one man can make. Gruff but goodhearted, Daniel Blake (Dave Johns) is a man out of time: a widowed woodworker who's never owned a computer, he lives according to his own common sense moral code. But after a heart attack leaves him unable to work and the state welfare... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Bureaucracy is wonderful, isn’t it? I, Daniel Blake, which won Best British Film at the 2016 BAFTAs, follows an elderly construction worker who, after suffering a heart attack, is unable to return to work—but his lack of education and computer skills leaves him stuck and penniless in the complicated web of unemployment forms, processes and review. Full movie review »
