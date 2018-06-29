NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

I Feel Pretty (2018) - Movie Details

Comedy
Release Date
June 29, 2018
Director
Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein
Writer
Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein
Cast
Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel
Studio
STX Entertainment
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In the comedy, an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos
Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Snowman' Sucks Yellow Snow Review: 'The Snowman' Sucks Yellow Snow
Review: 'Only the Brave' Delivers the Heat Review: 'Only the Brave' Delivers the Heat
The 10 Best Michael Fassbender Movies The 10 Best Michael Fassbender Movies
An Interview with Jenny Slate An Interview with Jenny Slate