"I Kill Giants" tells the story of a young misfit girl named Barbara (Wolfe) battling both real and imaginary monsters in her life. Joe Kelly, who wrote the award winning graphic novel he created with illustrator Ken Niimura, has also written the screenplay adaptation. Saldana will play school psychologist Mrs. Mollé, who plays a key role by helping Barbara face both internal and external threats, forming an inspiring bond with her in the process.... Full synopsis »