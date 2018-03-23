I Kill Giants movie poster
I Kill Giants (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense Fantasy
104 min.
Release Date
March 23, 2018 (Limited)
Director
Anders Walter
Writer
Joe Kelly
Cast
Zoe Saldana, Madison Wolfe, Imogen Poots
Studio
RLJ Entertainment
Running Time
104 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

"I Kill Giants" tells the story of a young misfit girl named Barbara (Wolfe) battling both real and imaginary monsters in her life. Joe Kelly, who wrote the award winning graphic novel he created with illustrator Ken Niimura, has also written the screenplay adaptation. Saldana will play school psychologist Mrs. Mollé, who plays a key role by helping Barbara face both internal and external threats, forming an inspiring bond with her in the process.... Full synopsis »

