The Tonya Harding movie will shine a light on the infamous 1994 incident wherein the Olympic figure skater was connected to an attack on skating rival Nancy Kerrigan. Kerrigan was attacked by a hired thug following a practice session in Detroit. Although the intent was to break Kerrigan’s leg, the skater was only bruised and went on to significantly outperform Harding in the Olympics. Following the event, Harding was prosecuted for the attack alongside Gillooly... Full synopsis »