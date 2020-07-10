NA
Indiana Jones 5 (2020) - Movie Details

Action Adventure
Release Date
July 10, 2020
Director
Steven Spielberg
Writer
David Koepp
Cast
Harrison Ford
Studio
Walt Disney Pictures
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Indiana Jones will return to the big screen on July 19, 2019, for a fifth epic adventure in the blockbuster series. Steven Spielberg, who directed all four previous films, will helm the as-yet-untitled project with star Harrison Ford reprising his iconic role. In this movie, Indiana Jones will battle the one foe even he can't overcome: old age.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
