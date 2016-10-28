Inferno movie poster
Inferno
Inferno movie poster

Inferno (2016) - Movie Details

Action Suspense
121 min.
Release Date
October 28, 2016
DVD Release Date
January 24, 2017
Director
Ron Howard
Writer
David Koepp
Cast
Tom Hanks, Irrfan Khan, Omar Sy, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Felicity Jones
Studio
Columbia Pictures
Running Time
121 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, disturbing images, some language, thematic elements and brief sensuality

"Inferno" continues the Harvard symbologist’s adventures on screen: when Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks, a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories and prevent a madman from releasing a global plague connected to Dante's "Inferno."... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Exactly what you’d expect if you’ve seen The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demon, the adaptation of Dan Brown’s Inferno is a moderately entertaining thriller that will deliver for fans of the series and fail to change the minds of everyone else. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

