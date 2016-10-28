Release Date
October 28, 2016
DVD Release Date
January 24, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
121 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, disturbing images, some language, thematic elements and brief sensuality
"Inferno" continues the Harvard symbologist’s adventures on screen: when Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks, a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories and prevent a madman from releasing a global plague connected to Dante's "Inferno."... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Exactly what you’d expect if you’ve seen The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demon, the adaptation of Dan Brown’s Inferno is a moderately entertaining thriller that will deliver for fans of the series and fail to change the minds of everyone else. Full movie review »