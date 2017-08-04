NA
Ingrid Goes West (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Comedy
97 min.
Release Date
August 4, 2017
Director
Matt Spicer
Writer
David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer
Cast
Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell
Studio
Neon
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Following the death of her mother and a series of self-inflicted setbacks, young Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) escapes a humdrum existence by moving out West to befriend her Instagram obsession and LA socialite Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen). After a quick bond is forged between these unlikeliest of friends, the façade begins to crack in both women's lives — with comically malicious results.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

