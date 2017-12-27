Into the Fade movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Into the Fade movie poster

Into the Fade (2017) - Movie Details

Suspense Foreign
105 min.
Release Date
December 27, 2017 (LA/NY)
Director
Fatih Akin
Writer
Fatih Akin
Cast
Diane Kruger, Denis Moschitto, Numan Acar
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
105 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Tattooed, street-smart Katja, her ex-con Kurdish-German husband Nuri, and their young bespectacled violin-playing son Rocco might seem at first glance like an atypical family, but in a few short scenes we come to understand the messy and beautiful reality of their life. So when sudden tragedy strikes in the form of a bombing, the impact is all the more profound. Katja now finds herself alone, facing grief and menacing probing from authorities and family alike.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Boredom on the 'Orient Express' Boredom on the 'Orient Express'
Review: 'Thor: Ragnarok' Review: 'Thor: Ragnarok'
See New Footage from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' See New Footage from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
Watch the Creepy 'Winchester' Teaser Trailer Watch the Creepy 'Winchester' Teaser Trailer