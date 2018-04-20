Release Date
April 20, 2018
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Set in Japan, "Isle of Dogs" follows a boy's odyssey in search of his dog. The voice cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Bob Balaban, Bud Cort, Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Akira Ito, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, Bill Murray, Kunichi Nomura, Edward Norton, Yoko Ono, Koyu Rankin, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton, Akira Takayama and Frank Wood.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.