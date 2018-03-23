Ismael's Ghosts movie poster
Ismael's Ghosts (2018) - Movie Details

Suspense Romance Foreign Drama
135 min.
Release Date
March 23, 2018
Director
Arnaud Desplechin
Writer
Arnaud Desplechin
Cast
Marion Cotillard, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mathieu Amalric, Louis Garrel
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
135 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for sexuality including some graphic nudity, language, and brief strong violence

Ismaël Vuillard makes films. He is in the middle of one about Ivan, an atypical diplomat inspired by his brother. Along with Bloom, his master and father-in-law, Ismaël still mourns the death of Carlotta, twenty years earlier. Yet he has started his life over again with Sylvia. Sylvia is his light. Then Carlotta returns from the dead. Sylvia runs away. Ismaël rejects Carlotta. Driven mad by these ordeals, he abandons the shoot for his family... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

