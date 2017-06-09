Imagine the end of the world— Now imagine something worse.

Award-winning filmmaker Trey Edward Shults follows his incredible debut feature "Krisha" with "It Comes At Night," a horror film following a man (Joel Edgerton) as he learns that the evil stalking his family home may be only a prelude to horrors that come from within.

Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife... Full synopsis »