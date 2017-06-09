Release Date
June 9, 2017
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, disturbing images, and language
Imagine the end of the world— Now imagine something worse.
Award-winning filmmaker Trey Edward Shults follows his incredible debut feature "Krisha" with "It Comes At Night," a horror film following a man (Joel Edgerton) as he learns that the evil stalking his family home may be only a prelude to horrors that come from within.
Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
No, It Comes At Night is not about an evil clown who masturbates on his victims. The confusingly titled thriller—the title apparently refers to a series of seemingly unnecessary dream sequences—has atmosphere you can cut with a knife and is as intense as any thriller out there. It’s also a bit of an empty vessel. Full movie review »