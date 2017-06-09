It Comes at Night movie poster
It Comes at Night
It Comes at Night (2017) - Movie Details

Horror Suspense
97 min.
Release Date
June 9, 2017
Director
Trey Edward Shults
Writer
Trey Edward Shults
Cast
Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo
Studio
A24
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for violence, disturbing images, and language

Imagine the end of the world— Now imagine something worse.

Award-winning filmmaker Trey Edward Shults follows his incredible debut feature "Krisha" with "It Comes At Night," a horror film following a man (Joel Edgerton) as he learns that the evil stalking his family home may be only a prelude to horrors that come from within.

Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife...

MOVIE REVIEW

No, It Comes At Night is not about an evil clown who masturbates on his victims. The confusingly titled thriller—the title apparently refers to a series of seemingly unnecessary dream sequences—has atmosphere you can cut with a knife and is as intense as any thriller out there. It’s also a bit of an empty vessel. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

