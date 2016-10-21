Jack Reacher: Never Go Back movie poster
C+
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) - Movie Details

Suspense Action
118 min.
Release Date
October 21, 2016
DVD Release Date
January 31, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Edward Zwick
Writer
Marshall Herskovitz, Richard Wenk, Edward Zwick
Cast
Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders, Danika Yarosh, Austin Hebert, Patrick Heusinger, Aldis Hodge, Holt McCallany
Studio
Paramount Pictures
Running Time
118 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some bloody images, language and thematic elements

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions are moving ahead with a sequel based on Lee Child's most recent Jack Reacher novel, "Never Go Back." In the novel, Reacher goes back to his old Virginia military base to have dinner with a female colleague who he learns has been arrested, and soon, Reacher himself finds himself being charged with crimes himself. Once again, he needs to learn the truth the way that only Jack Reacher knows how,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

I had to take a piss (okay, I had to go #2), but I was afraid to leave for fear of missing a plot turn. That’s how quickly Jack Reacher: Never Goes Back unfolds—but is that enough to make this sequel worth it? Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

