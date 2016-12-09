Jackie is a searing and intimate portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history, seen through the eyes of the iconic First Lady, then Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (Natalie Portman). Jackie places us in her world during the days immediately following her husband’s assassination. Known for her extraordinary dignity and poise, here we see a psychological portrait of the First Lady as she struggles to maintain her husband’s legacy and the... Full synopsis »

Your husband has been shot in the head. His brains splattered on your jacket, on your face. You try to hold his head together as you race toward the hospital, perhaps knowing there is no chance to save him. And as a public figure, you must put on a face. Of defiance. Determination. Resilience. That’s the set up for, which looks at the days following the assassination of John F. Kennedy.