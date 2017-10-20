Jane (2017) - Movie Details
90 min.
Release Date
October 20, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated
Using a trove of unseen footage, the film tells the story of Jane Goodall's early explorations, focusing on her groundbreaking field work, her relationship with cameraman and husband Hugo van Lawick, and the chimpanzees that she studied.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Jane Goodall is a badass. Always was, always will be. The new documentary by Brett Morgen, brilliantly and metaphorically titled Jane, takes a look at her life, with emphasis on her chimpanzee research. Full movie review »