Using a trove of unseen footage, the film tells the story of Jane Goodall's early explorations, focusing on her groundbreaking field work, her relationship with cameraman and husband Hugo van Lawick, and the chimpanzees that she studied.... Full synopsis »

Jane Goodall is a badass. Always was, always will be. The new documentary by Brett Morgen, brilliantly and metaphorically titled, takes a look at her life, with emphasis on her chimpanzee research.