Jane
Jane movie poster

Jane (2017) - Movie Details

Documentary
90 min.
Release Date
October 20, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Brett Morgen
Writer
Brett Morgen
Cast
Jane Goodall
Studio
Abramorama
Running Time
90 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Using a trove of unseen footage, the film tells the story of Jane Goodall's early explorations, focusing on her groundbreaking field work, her relationship with cameraman and husband Hugo van Lawick, and the chimpanzees that she studied.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Jane Goodall is a badass. Always was, always will be. The new documentary by Brett Morgen, brilliantly and metaphorically titled Jane, takes a look at her life, with emphasis on her chimpanzee research. Full movie review »
