Josie (2018) - Movie Details Suspense 87 min.

When tattooed, sweet-talking Josie (Sophie Turner) struts into town, heads turn as she strikes up relationships with punk Gator and loner Hank (Dylan McDermott). But her true intentions are far more sinister as her dark past comes to light.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.