Kedi
Kedi movie poster

Kedi (2016) - Movie Details

Documentary
80 min.
Release Date
February 10, 2017 (LA/NY)
DVD Release Date
November 14, 2017
Director
Ceyda Torun
Writer
NA
Cast
Bülent Üstün
Studio
Termite Films
Running Time
80 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

KEDI is a profile of the ancient city of Istanbul and its unique people seen through the eyes of the most mysterious and beloved animal humans have ever known, the Cat.

MOVIE REVIEW

Cats. Cats. And more cats. Kedi is a documentary about cats--Turkish cats, to be specific--and if you like cats, well, every word you read in this review is probably just cats, cats, cats, cats, cats.
