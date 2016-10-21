Release Date
October 21, 2016
DVD Release Date
January 17, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sexual content, action/violence and brief strong language
An ordinary suburban couple (Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher) finds it's not easy keeping up with the Joneses (Jon Hamm, Gal Gadot) - their impossibly gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors - especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. "Jones" are covert operatives.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
It's not hard Keeping Up with the Joneses when their greatest achievement is bad sitcom humor applied to a tired, generic story involving bored suburban parents drawn into the world of espionage by their perfect, secret spy neighbors. Full movie review »