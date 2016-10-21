Keeping Up with the Joneses movie poster
D+
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Action Comedy
101 min.
Release Date
October 21, 2016
DVD Release Date
January 17, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Greg Mottola
Writer
Michael LeSieur
Cast
Zach Galifianakis, Jon Hamm, Isla Fisher, Gal Gadot
Studio
20th Century Fox
Running Time
101 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for sexual content, action/violence and brief strong language

An ordinary suburban couple (Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher) finds it's not easy keeping up with the Joneses (Jon Hamm, Gal Gadot) - their impossibly gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors - especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. "Jones" are covert operatives.... Full synopsis »

It's not hard Keeping Up with the Joneses when their greatest achievement is bad sitcom humor applied to a tired, generic story involving bored suburban parents drawn into the world of espionage by their perfect, secret spy neighbors. Full movie review »

