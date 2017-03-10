Release Date
March 10, 2017
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for brief strong language
Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Kong: Skull Island” reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. In the film, a diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific—as beautiful as it is treacherous—unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.... Full synopsis »
Offensively terrible through and through, Kong: Skull Island is a Planet of Nopes, a pretty-to-look-at but painfully dull adventure full of awful dialogue, forgettable characters, an idiotic story and okay-but-unremarkable action. Full movie review »