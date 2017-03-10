Kong: Skull Island movie poster
D
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Kong: Skull Island
Kong: Skull Island movie poster

Kong: Skull Island (2017) - Movie Details

Action Sci-Fi
120 min.
Release Date
March 10, 2017
Director
Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Writer
Max Borenstein, John Gatins, Dan Gilroy, Derek Connolly
Cast
Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Jing Tian, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell, Eugene Cordero
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for brief strong language

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Kong: Skull Island” reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. In the film, a diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific—as beautiful as it is treacherous—unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Offensively terrible through and through, Kong: Skull Island is a Planet of Nopes, a pretty-to-look-at but painfully dull adventure full of awful dialogue, forgettable characters, an idiotic story and okay-but-unremarkable action. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

D
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Kong: Skull Island - Planet of Nopes Kong: Skull Island - Planet of Nopes
Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need Review: 'Logan' is the Comic Book Movie We Need
Watch the New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Watch the New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer
On Blu-ray: 'Doctor Strange' Different But the Same On Blu-ray: 'Doctor Strange' Different But the Same