La La Land
La La Land (2016) - Movie Details

Romance Musical Drama
128 min.
Release Date
December 16, 2016
DVD Release Date
April 25, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Damien Chazelle
Writer
Damien Chazelle
Cast
Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, J.K. Simmons
Studio
Summit Entertainment
Running Time
128 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some language

In this modern take on the Hollywood musical from Damien Chazelle, the Academy Award-nominated writer and director of "Whiplash," Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Damn expectations. After months of buzz and weeks of ohmygerdthisisthebestmovieoftheyear reviews, La La Land makes its debut, and it is… just okay? Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

