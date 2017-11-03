Lady Bird movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments
Lady Bird movie poster

Lady Bird (2017) - Movie Details

Comedy
93 min.
Release Date
November 3, 2017
Director
Greta Gerwig
Writer
Greta Gerwig
Cast
Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Lois Smith, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Odeya Rush, Jordan Rodrigues, Marielle Scott
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
93 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language, sexual content, brief graphic nudity and teen partying

In "Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig reveals herself to be a bold new cinematic voice with her directorial debut, excavating both the humor and pathos in the turbulent bond between a mother and her teenage daughter. Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) fights against but is exactly like her wildly loving, deeply opinionated and strong-willed mom (Laurie Metcalf), a nurse working tirelessly to keep her family afloat after Lady Bird's father (Tracy Letts) loses his job.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Movie Overview Movie Synopsis
Movie Review
Movie Trailers
Movie Photos Comments

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Thor: Ragnarok' Review: 'Thor: Ragnarok'
Watch the Creepy 'Winchester' Teaser Trailer Watch the Creepy 'Winchester' Teaser Trailer
Review: 'The Snowman' Sucks Yellow Snow Review: 'The Snowman' Sucks Yellow Snow
Review: 'Only the Brave' Delivers the Heat Review: 'Only the Brave' Delivers the Heat