Lady Macbeth (2017) - Movie Details
89 min.
Release Date
July 14, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
89 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Rural England,1865. Katherine (Florence Pugh) is stifled by her loveless marriage to a bitter man twice her age, and his cold, unforgiving family. When she embarks on a passionate affair with a young worker on her husband’s estate, a force is unleashed inside her so powerful that she will stop at nothing to get what she wants.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.