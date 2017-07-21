Landline movie poster
Landline
Landline (2017) - Movie Details

Comedy Drama
97 min.
Release Date
July 21, 2017
Director
Gillian Robespierre
Writer
Jenny Slate, John Turturro, Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, Jay Duplass, Finn Wittrock
Cast
Elisabeth Holm, Gillian Robespierre
Studio
Amazon Studios
Running Time
97 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

The director and star of Obvious Child reunite for this uproarious slice-of- life story about two sisters (Jenny Slate and breakout star Abby Quinn) in pre-cell-phone 1990s Manhattan who discover that their father is having an affair, and conspire to expose him.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

SIFF Capsule Review: A less good but still good Obvious Child which reunites director Gillian Robespierre with star Jenny Slate, Landline is an entertaining if less memorable dramedy about two sisters who discover their father (John Turturro) has been cheating on their mother (Edie Falco). Full movie review »
