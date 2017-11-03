NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

Last Flag Flying (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
124 min.
Release Date
November 3, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Richard Linklater
Writer
Richard Linklater, Darryl Ponicsan
Cast
Steve Carrell, Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, Yul Vazquez, Cicely Tyson
Studio
Lionsgate
Running Time
124 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

In 2003, 30 years after they served together in the Vietnam War, former Navy Corps medic Larry “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) re-unites with ex-Marine Sal Nealon (Bryan Cranston) and Reverend Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) on a different type of mission: to bury Doc’s son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War. Doc decides to forgo burial at Arlington Cemetery and, with the help of his old buddies, takes the casket on a bittersweet trip... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Annabelle: Creation' Review: 'Annabelle: Creation'
Review: 'The Dark Tower' Review: 'The Dark Tower'
'Detroit' Review: Powerful, but Missing Something? 'Detroit' Review: Powerful, but Missing Something?
'Atomic Blonde' Review: Slick, Stylish, but Not Smart 'Atomic Blonde' Review: Slick, Stylish, but Not Smart