Last Flag Flying (2017) - Movie Details
124 min.
Release Date
November 3, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
124 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
In 2003, 30 years after they served together in the Vietnam War, former Navy Corps medic Larry “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) re-unites with ex-Marine Sal Nealon (Bryan Cranston) and Reverend Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) on a different type of mission: to bury Doc’s son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War. Doc decides to forgo burial at Arlington Cemetery and, with the help of his old buddies, takes the casket on a bittersweet trip... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.