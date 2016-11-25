Lion movie poster
Lion
Lion movie poster

Lion (2016) - Movie Details

Drama Foreign
120 min.
Release Date
November 25, 2016 (Limited)
December 21, 2016
Director
Garth Davis
Writer
Luke Davies
Cast
Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman
Studio
The Weinstein Company
Running Time
120 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for thematic material and some sensuality

Adapted from the non-fiction book "A Long Way Home" by Saroo Brierley. Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of kilometers across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find...

MOVIE REVIEW

Cold. Emotionless. Sociopath. Psycho killer. I’ve been called all these things, especially when it comes to watching movies. Crying at a movie? Pathetic. Tears? Visual signs of uncontrollable irrationality. Emotion? Unnecessary and illogical. And yet I felt something at Lion, a quivering sensation of feels, a tightness in my face to resist the swell of those dastardly drops of liquid. Full movie review »
