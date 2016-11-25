Release Date
November 25, 2016 (Limited)
December 21, 2016
120 minutes
Rated PG-13 for thematic material and some sensuality
Adapted from the non-fiction book "A Long Way Home" by Saroo Brierley. Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of kilometers across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find... Full synopsis »
Cold. Emotionless. Sociopath. Psycho killer. I’ve been called all these things, especially when it comes to watching movies. Crying at a movie? Pathetic. Tears? Visual signs of uncontrollable irrationality. Emotion? Unnecessary and illogical. And yet I felt something at Lion, a quivering sensation of feels, a tightness in my face to resist the swell of those dastardly drops of liquid. Full movie review »