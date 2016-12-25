Live by Night movie poster
C+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Live by Night
Live by Night movie poster

Live by Night (2017) - Movie Details

Share:
Crime Suspense
128 min.
Release Date
December 25, 2016 (Limited)
January 13, 2017
Director
Ben Affleck
Writer
Ben Affleck
Cast
Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Chris Messina, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana, Chris Cooper
Studio
Warner Brothers
Running Time
128 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for strong violence, language throughout, and some sexuality/nudity

Live by Night is set in the roaring ’20s when Prohibition hasn’t stopped the flow of booze in an underground network of gangster-run speakeasies. The opportunity to gain power and money is there for any man with enough ambition and nerve and Joe Coughlin, the son of the Boston Police Superintendent, long ago turned his back on his strict upbringing for the spoils of being an outlaw. But even among criminals there are rules and... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Ben Affleck the director has made three top-flight films, which means he was bound to miss the mark at some point. That point is now, as Live by Night is a craftily made but so-so gangster thriller that has its moments but fails to deliver consistent entertainment value. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

C+
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck
The 10 Best Movies of 2016 The 10 Best Movies of 2016
Review: 'Passengers' Review: 'Passengers'
Watch the New 'John Wick 2' Trailer Watch the New 'John Wick 2' Trailer