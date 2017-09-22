Loving Vincent movie poster
Loving Vincent movie poster

Loving Vincent (2017) - Movie Details

Drama Animated
95 min.
Release Date
September 22, 2017 (NY)
September 29, 2017 (LA)
Director
Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman
Writer
Jacek Dehnel, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman
Cast
Douglas Booth, Jerome Flynn, Chris O’Dowd, Saoirse Ronan, Eleanor Tomlinson, Aidan Turner, John Sessions, Helen McCrory
Studio
Good Deed Entertainment
Running Time
95 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for mature thematic elements, some violence, sexual material and smoking

LOVING VINCENT, the world’s first fully oil painted feature film, brings the artwork of Vincent van Gogh to life in an exploration of the complicated life and controversial death of one of history’s most celebrated artists. More than six years in the making with the help of 125 specially trained painters, LOVING VINCENT is a uniquely animated film composed of 65,000 painted frames. Drawn from meticulous research and inspired by Van Gogh’s masterpieces, subjects, and... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

