LOVING VINCENT, the world’s first fully oil painted feature film, brings the artwork of Vincent van Gogh to life in an exploration of the complicated life and controversial death of one of history’s most celebrated artists. More than six years in the making with the help of 125 specially trained painters, LOVING VINCENT is a uniquely animated film composed of 65,000 painted frames. Drawn from meticulous research and inspired by Van Gogh’s masterpieces, subjects, and... Full synopsis »