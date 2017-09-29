Lucky movie poster
NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Lucky movie poster

Lucky (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
88 min.
Release Date
September 29, 2017 (LA/NY)
Director
John Carroll Lynch
Writer
Logan Sparks, Drago Sumonja
Cast
Harry Dean Stanton, David Lynch, Ron Livingston, Ed Begley Jr., Tom Skerritt, Beth Grant
Studio
Magnolia Pictures
Running Time
88 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

LUCKY follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist and the quirky characters that inhabit his off the map desert town. Having out lived and out smoked all of his contemporaries, the fiercely independent Lucky finds himself at the precipice of life, thrust into a journey of self exploration, leading towards that which is so often unattainable: enlightenment. Acclaimed character actor John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut “Lucky”, is at once a love letter to the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

MOVIE PHOTOS

NA
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'The Big Sick' is a Must-See Review: 'The Big Sick' is a Must-See
Review: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Review: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
An Interview with Aubrey Plaza An Interview with Aubrey Plaza
Review: 'War for the Planet of the Apes' Review: 'War for the Planet of the Apes'