Release Date
July 20, 2018
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Ten years after "Mamma Mia! The Movie" grossed more than $600 million around the world, you are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. With the film’s original cast expected to return and new additions joining them. The film will go back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present. James will play... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
