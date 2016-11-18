Manchester by the Sea movie poster
Manchester by the Sea
Manchester by the Sea movie poster

Manchester by the Sea (2016) - Movie Details

Drama
135 min.
Release Date
November 18, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
February 21, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Kenneth Lonergan
Writer
Kenneth Lonergan
Cast
Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Lucas Hedges, Kyle Chandler, Gretchen Mol, C.J. Wilson
Studio
Roadside Attractions
Running Time
135 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout and some sexual content

In Manchester by the Sea, the latest film from award-winning writer and director Kenneth Lonergan, the life of a solitary Boston janitor is transformed when he returns to his hometown to take care of his teenage nephew. The story of the Chandlers, a working-class family living in a Massachusetts fishing village for generations, Manchester by the Sea is a deeply poignant, unexpectedly funny exploration of the power of familial love, community, sacrifice and hope.

After the... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Casey Affleck delivers an award-worthy performance and writer/director Kenneth Lonergan serves up another award-worthy drama in Manchester by the Sea, one of the best movies of 2016. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

