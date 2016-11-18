Manchester by the Sea (2016) - Movie DetailsDrama
135 min.
Release Date
November 18, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
February 21, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
135 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language throughout and some sexual content
In Manchester by the Sea, the latest film from award-winning writer and director Kenneth Lonergan, the life of a solitary Boston janitor is transformed when he returns to his hometown to take care of his teenage nephew. The story of the Chandlers, a working-class family living in a Massachusetts fishing village for generations, Manchester by the Sea is a deeply poignant, unexpectedly funny exploration of the power of familial love, community, sacrifice and hope.
After the... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Casey Affleck delivers an award-worthy performance and writer/director Kenneth Lonergan serves up another award-worthy drama in Manchester by the Sea, one of the best movies of 2016. Full movie review »