Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House movie poster
Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (2017) - Movie Details

Release Date
September 29, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Peter Landesman
Writer
Peter Landesman
Cast
Liam Neeson, Diane Lane, Marton Csokas, Josh Lucas, Tony Goldwyn, Michael C. Hall, Tom Sizemore, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ike Barinholtz, Bruce Greenwood, Brian D'Arcy James, Kate Walsh, Noah Wyle, Maika Monroe
Studio
Sony Pictures Classics
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for some language

"Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House" centers on “Deep Throat,” the pseudonym given to the notorious whistleblower for one of the greatest scandals of all time, Watergate. The true identity of the secret informant remained a mystery and source of much public curiosity and speculation for more than 30 years. That is until, in 2005, special agent Mark Felt shockingly revealed himself as the tipster. This unbelievable true story chronicles the... Full synopsis »

