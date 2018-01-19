Mary and The Witch's Flower movie poster
Mary and The Witch's Flower (2017) - Movie Details

Animated Family
102 min.
Release Date
January 19, 2018 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
May 1, 2018 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Hiromasa Yonebayashi
Writer
Riko Sakaguchi, Hiromasa Yonebayashi, David Freedman, Lynda Freedman
Cast
Ruby Barnhill, Kate Winslet, Jim Broadbent
Studio
GKIDS
Running Time
102 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG for some action and thematic elements

From Academy Award®-nominee Hiromasa Yonebayashi - animator on Studio Ghibli masterpieces Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, and Ponyo, and director of When Marnie Was There and The Secret World of Arrietty - comes a dazzling new adventure about a young girl named Mary, who discovers a flower that grants magical powers, but only for one night.

Mary is an ordinary young girl stuck in the country with her Great-Aunt Charlotte and seemingly no adventures or... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

MOVIE PHOTOS

