Mary Poppins Returns (2018) - Movie Details
Release Date
December 25, 2018
Director
Writer
Studio
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated
Drawing from the wealth of material in P.L. Travers’ seven additional novels, the story will take place in Depression-era London (when the books were originally written) and follows a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, who, along with Michael’s three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.