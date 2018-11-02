NA
Mary, Queen of Scots (2018) - Movie Details

Drama
Release Date
November 2, 2018
Director
Josie Rourke
Writer
Beau Willimon
Cast
Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, David Tennant
Studio
Focus Features
Running Time
Not available
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

Mary, Queen of Scots explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart. Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth 1. Each young Queen beholds her “sister” in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world,... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.
