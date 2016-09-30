Masterminds movie poster
Masterminds
Action Comedy Crime
94 min.
Release Date
September 30, 2016
DVD Release Date
January 31, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Jared Hess
Writer
Danny McBride, Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Jody Hill, Emily Spivey
Cast
Owen Wilson, Zach Galifianakis, Kristen Wiig, Ken Marino, Jason Sudeikis
Studio
Relativity Media
Running Time
94 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated PG-13 for crude and sexual humor, some language and violence

In this action comedy based on true events, directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite; Nacho Libre), David Ghantt (Zach Galifianakis) discovers the true meaning of adventure far beyond his wildest dreams. He is an uncomplicated man stuck in a monotonous life. Day in and day out he drives an armored vehicle, transporting millions of other people’s money with no escape in sight. The only glimmer of excitement is his flirtatious work crush Kelly Campbell (Kristen... Full synopsis »

