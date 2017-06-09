Megan Leavey movie poster
Megan Leavey movie poster

Megan Leavey (2017) - Movie Details

Drama
116 min.
Release Date
June 9, 2017
Director
Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Writer
Pamela Gray, Annie Mumolo, Tim Lovestedt
Cast
Kate Mara, Edie Falco, Ramón Rodríguez, Bradley Whitford, Common
Studio
Bleecker Street
Running Time
116 minutes
MPAA Rating
Not Rated

MEGAN LEAVEY is based on the true life story of a young marine corporal (Kate Mara) whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq. When she is assigned to clean up the K9 unit after a disciplinary hearing, Leavey identifies with a particularly aggressive dog, Rex, and is given the chance to train him. Over the course of their service, Megan and Rex completed more... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

This movie review is currently away from the desk. Please come again.

