Middle Man
Middle Man (2016) - Movie Details

Crime Comedy
100 min.
Release Date
June 9, 2017 (Limited)
Director
Ned Crowley
Writer
Ned Crowley
Cast
Jim O'Heir, Andrew J. West, Josh McDermitt, Anne Dudek, Tracey Walter, Robert Catrini
Studio
Lamb Bone Films
Running Time
100 minutes
MPAA Rating
Unrated

Lenny Freeman's dream of being a famous comedian is about to become a nightmare. Not only is he stuck in a dead end accounting job, Lenny has a bigger problem -- Lenny is not funny. When his mother suddenly dies, he quits his job and heads to Vegas in search of fame. But along the way, a mysterious hitchhiker lures him into a desert-town killing spree with dark and twisted results – as the...

The difference between comedy and murder is a fine one as exemplified in the offbeat and strangely alluring Middle Man, in which an extremely unfunny accountant who wants to be a comedian discovers that people only find him funny when he's talking about the murders that he may or may have not committed with the assistance of a mysterious hitchhiker.

