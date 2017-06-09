Release Date
June 9, 2017 (Limited)
100 minutes
Unrated
Lenny Freeman’s dream of being a famous comedian is about to become a nightmare. Not only is he stuck in a dead end accounting job, Lenny has a bigger problem -- Lenny is not funny. When his mother suddenly dies, he quits his job and heads to Vegas in search of fame. But along the way, a mysterious hitchhiker lures him into a desert-town killing spree with dark and twisted results – as the... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
The difference between comedy and murder is a fine one as exemplified in the offbeat and strangely alluring Middle Man, in which an extremely unfunny accountant who wants to be a comedian discovers that people only find him funny when he’s talking about the murders that he may or may have not committed with the assistance of a mysterious hitchhiker. Full movie review »