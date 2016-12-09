Release Date
December 9, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
March 14, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
Writer
Cast
Studio
Running Time
132 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and some sexuality
"Miss Sloane" is the story a ruthless lobbyist (Jessica Chastain) who is notorious for her unparalleled talent and her desire to win at all costs, even when it puts her own career at risk. The thriller pulls back the curtain on how Capitol Hill games are played and won as Sloane faces off against the most influential powers in D.C.... Full synopsis »
MOVIE REVIEW
Don’t fuck with Jessica Chastain. The multiple Oscar nominee delivers her fiercest and most impressive performance to date as a brutally sharp political lobbyist who takes on the gun lobby in one of the year’s best movies, Miss Sloane. Full movie review »