Miss Sloane movie poster
A-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F
Miss Sloane
Miss Sloane movie poster

Miss Sloane (2016) - Movie Details

Drama Suspense
132 min.
Release Date
December 9, 2016 (Limited)
DVD Release Date
March 14, 2017 (Buy on Amazon)
Director
John Madden
Writer
Jonathan Perera
Cast
Jessica Chastain, Mark Strong, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Stuhlbarg, Alison Pill, Jake Lacy, Sam Waterston, John Lithgow
Studio
EuropaCorp
Running Time
132 minutes
MPAA Rating
Rated R for language and some sexuality

"Miss Sloane" is the story a ruthless lobbyist (Jessica Chastain) who is notorious for her unparalleled talent and her desire to win at all costs, even when it puts her own career at risk. The thriller pulls back the curtain on how Capitol Hill games are played and won as Sloane faces off against the most influential powers in D.C.... Full synopsis »

MOVIE REVIEW

Don’t fuck with Jessica Chastain. The multiple Oscar nominee delivers her fiercest and most impressive performance to date as a brutally sharp political lobbyist who takes on the gun lobby in one of the year’s best movies, Miss Sloane. Full movie review »

MOVIE PHOTOS

A-
FilmJabber
NA
Users
YOUR RATING
A
B
C
D
F

AROUND THE WEB

blog comments powered by Disqus
MOVIE FEATURES
Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' Review: 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage'
Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder' Review: Michael Keaton Shines as 'The Founder'
Review: 'Split' is Good, Bad & Everything Inbetween Review: 'Split' is Good, Bad & Everything Inbetween
Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck Review: 'Live by Night' a Miss for Ben Affleck